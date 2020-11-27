Bronson Rechsteiner recently had a WWE tryout, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There’s no word yet on how the tryout went.

Rechsteiner is the 23 year old, 6-foot 230-pound son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, and the nephew of Scott Steiner. After a successful stint as running back for Kennesaw State University, Bronson was signed by the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens earlier this year. However, the Ravens waived the undrafted rookie in early August, putting his hopes for a NFL career on hold.

You can click here for an interview The Steiners and Bronson did earlier this year, and click here for another interview Rick and Bronson did. Regarding a possible pro wrestling career, Bronson told Sports Illustrated back in April that he’s open to the idea, and knows the busines will always be there for him.

“I’m open to it,” Bronson said in April. “But I know wrestling will always be there for me. It’s always been my dream to carry the family’s legacy in professional sports, and I’m staying focused on taking football as far as I can.”

As seen in the video below, Bronson made his indie debut against Jamie Hall at the AWF/WOW WrestleJam 8 event in Ringgold, Georgia back in late October. The rookie had his uncle in his corner. Rechsteiner won the match with The Steiner Recliner.

Bronson has been fairly quiet on social media as of late, but below is a photo he tweeted after a workout with WWE Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page and Jake Roberts earlier this year:

Had a great time getting some work in today with @RealDDP and Jake the Snake Roberts! If you’re not doing @DDPYoga you’re wrong💪👊 pic.twitter.com/jCLHI5nC1f — Bronson Rechsteiner (@BronsonSteiner) May 1, 2020

In other WWE tryout news, Lacey Ryan was described as the standout talent from the recent all-women’s tryout camp at the WWE Performance Center, according to the Observer. Ryan is the wife of retired wrestler “Green Beret” Tom Howard, who worked for WWE, WCW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, K-1, Zero-One, AJPW, AAA, and others.

Ryan could be officially offered a WWE contract soon. WWE officials reportedly told her that if she can pass medical tests, a background check and other pre-signing requirements, then she will be offered a contract, and will be expected to start with the next WWE Performance Center Class in early 2021.

Ryan had been the Future Stars of Wrestling Women’s Champion until dropping the title at a FSW event on November 20. You can see a few of her recent tweets below:

It wasn't the best workout today in fact I had to really force myself to get to the gym in the 1st place but once I finished I felt amazing. There will always be days where you feel like doing nothing but you have to force yourself to do it. I PROMISE you will feel a 100% better pic.twitter.com/gkwIBK6Un8 — Lacey Ryan (@LaceyRyan94) November 18, 2020

