The son of an inductee into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame is not happy after the WrestleMania Weekend ceremony from April 17.

And he’s speaking out about it.

Gunnar Eudy, son of Sid Eudy, aka Sycho Sid, Sid Justice and Sid Vicious, surfaced via social media on Saturday to share a statement regarding his feeling that the WWE Hall of Fame induction of his father was handled in a “disappointing and disrespectful” fashion.

He wrote the following on his official Facebook page:

“Thank you to everyone for all the love and support you’ve shown our family. It means the world, and I appreciate every single person who had my dad’s back. “Last night’s so-called “Hall of Fame induction” for my father, Sid Eudy “Sycho Sid” “Sid Vicious” was straight up disappointing and disrespectful as hell. I’m glad my dad was big enough to put himself over even in death, because WWE damn sure wouldn’t. “I didn’t see one single ad for him here in Vegas. The Hall of Fame gift shop had zero merch for my dad not a damn thing, But they were loaded with all the Dennis Rodman crap you could want. It felt like they just swept him under the rug like a footnote, rushing to get him out of the way. “Maybe if we had waited another 20 years until all those jealous, insecure ex-colleagues were gone you know the ones who could never match his athletic ability, his looks, or his unbreakable will power to tell them “no” he would’ve finally gotten the full induction he actually deserved. “Still, I’m trying to stay positive for my son’s sake: I got to bring him, and he doesn’t know they did his grandpa dirty. He just got to see his hero honored. That moment with my boy made it worth it. And at least we walked away with the real Hall of Fame ring I’m adding pictures of it here because that’s something solid we can actually hold onto while the rest of this felt like a slap in the face. “Rest in power, Dad. The Master and Ruler of the World got his flowers… even if WWE tried to shortchange you one last time. They were always jealous. 💪🖤 “Congratulations to Bad news Brown and Sid Vicious and Demolition.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Hall Of Fame Results 4/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.