Only two of the three members of Demolition are being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

And the son of the omitted has broken his silence.

The original Demolition duo of Ax (Bill Eadie) and Smash (Barry Darsow) are being inducted into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania Week next month, along with Stephanie McMahon and AJ Styles.

During a recent interview with Master Class, Royce Adams, son of Brian “Crush” Adams spoke about his father not being included in Demolition’s WWE Hall of Fame induction.

“No. No, we were not contacted by WWE at all about this.”

When asked if he heard from Eadie or Darsow about Adams’ snub, Royce stated, “No. They haven’t reached out to us either. I think they just had their hands too busy with other things too and that’s what I believe… But no, we did not get reached out by either.”

He was then asked to give his opinion on why his father was not included.

“Well, the way I see it, Demolition’s — their legacy was already well-established before my dad’s arrival because the way I see it, my dad didn’t get involved with Demolition until what? Their literal last year as a team. So, I don’t know if he joined in while they’re still doing that long tag team reign or if this was done afterwards but, all I can say is Demolition… they’ve already built their own legacy well before my dad’s arrival and therefore, it’s kind of like their own thing, and as for my dad, I would like to think that he could be honored someday as his own character, you know? As the Crush character. So, all that being said, I am still very happy about Demolition’s induction regardless. About time, right? That’s what people say… I’m happy for them and I understand due to the exclusive nature that is the WWE Hall of Fame and that, you know, say my dad never really does — I’ve also noticed that you guys aren’t the only ones that are talking about it. I’m actually quite thankful that a lot of fans that are also talking about this too. The whole, ‘Where’s Crush?’ this and, ‘Why isn’t he in?’ that and stuff… Bottom line is it’s just that Demolition already created their own big deal well before his arrival and I would just hope that my dad would be inducted as his own act, as solo Crush.”