Some more WWE Legends deals are going around these days.

In addition to Mark Henry, who recently inked a new WWE Legends contract, former legendary tag-team Demolition have also signed similar WWE Legends deals.

Royce Adams, the son of former Demolition member Crush, spoke during an appearance on Power & Glory with Paul Roma, Mario Mancini and Emir about he and his mother signing a posthumous WWE Legends deal for Crush.

“I started seeing rumors and stuff online and all that. ‘Oh, yeah, Demolition legends Axe and Smash are on a Legends Deals.’ I’m like, that’s pretty cool,” he said. “Then sure enough, I get a call. I get a call, and this guy tells me, ‘Yeah, I’m with the WWE. We’re trying to reach out to the family, the owners of Crush’s estate.’ I’m like, okay, yeah, this is Royce, his son.”

He continued, “I don’t even know how he managed to find me. He tells me that he looked at the obituary of Crush, found out he had kids, me included, and then he looked me up, and he told me he saw me on Facebook, and he was like, ‘Yeah, you were really easy to track down, actually.’ So anyway, yeah, he reached out to me and my mom, and we agreed to sign the posthumous contract, I guess you can call it, and yeah, so that’s how my dad is now a part of the whole legends thing with the rest of Demolition.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)