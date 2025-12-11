Steve Borden took a major step in his young career on Wednesday night.

And he did it under the AEW banner.

The son of the legendary Sting made his official in-ring debut for AEW at tonight’s Dynamite show, working a non-televised dark match before the live broadcast and scoring a clean win over Kiran Grey.

Borden picked up the victory with a flying bodypress, a simple but symbolic moment given the expectations that naturally follow the next generation of a WWE and TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer.

This wasn’t Borden’s first exposure to AEW audiences, but it was his first true match for the company. He previously appeared as a past version of his father Sting, along with his brother, for a memorable outing “The Icon” had during his tenure in All Elite Wrestling.

He’s been training heavily with Darby Allin in recent months and has popped up for a handful of independent dates to sharpen his timing.

AEW clearly wanted this debut to happen on their turf.

Also working a dark match prior to the taping was Ortiz, who took on Hook in one-on-one non-televised action. Prior to the match, Ortiz’s last appearance in AEW came way back in January of 2024.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Steve Borden’s AEW status continue to s urface.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Results 12/10/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.