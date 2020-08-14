Son of WWE Hall of Famer Takes on Bigger Creative Role

Dewey Foley, son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, is reportedly one of the key creative forces behind the WWE 205 Live product these days.
It was noted this week by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that right now Foley and Adam Pearce are the main ones behind 205 Live creative. Pearce also works as a WWE Producer, and has been with the 205 Live brand for some time.
Dewey was first hired by WWE in 2015 to work as a writer’s assistant, but it appears he’s worked his way up the creative ladder.
205 Live continues to air on the WWE Network each Friday night, live on a tape delay. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the show usually features just one or two matches.
