Sonjay Dutt made an appearance on The Sessions with Renée Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Enjoying his backstage work more than wrestling:

“Ever since I stopped wrestling, it was a weird transition. Okay, now I’ve stopped wrestling. I’m working backstage. Is this really what I want to do and quickly I learned ,yes. I love doing what I do backstage. I’m more fulfilled professionally working in a backstage capacity than I did going out there and wrestling.”

Describing the difference between the job he did for WWE compared to AEW:

“In 2012 was when I first worked in the office at TNA and Impact Wrestling. So for 10 years now, like a lot of people, especially if you work with me in WWE, where I was just a match producer, and that is kind of what WWE is where, okay, this is your job, which was part of the reason why I wanted to kind of quit, where I was like, ‘Look, I know in my heart of hearts that I can do more than just be a match producer’, because before WWE, I was at Impact, and what you see now, I did that at Impact. I had all these experiences, and then I got to WWE and it was like, ‘Okay, you have this one segment, you’re gonna produce it, and then that’s it.’ I see all this other stuff where I feel like I can contribute and I wasn’t feeling as fulfilled there. But yes, it is so fulfilling to be a part of every little thing. At the end of the day, to me, it’s solely being able to help talent.”

