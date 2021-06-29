Veteran pro wrestler Sonjay Dutt has reportedly left WWE.

Dutt had been worked for the company as a producer, but now Fightful Select reports that he is gone. Word going around is that it was Dutt’s decision to leave, but additional details have not been confirmed as of this writing. It was also reported by PWInsider that Dutt gave notice a few weeks back, and left the company on his own.

Dutt started working as a WWE Producer in January 2019 after an Achilles injury had kept him away from in-ring action since late 2017.

It was noted that we should keep expecting changes within WWE, including some potentially big behind-the-scenes changes in the coming days and weeks.

