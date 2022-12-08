Sonjay Dutt made an appearance on The Sessions with Renée Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Jeff Jarrett joining AEW:

“He’s just a special dude to me. I have very few mentors in professional wrestling. He would probably be the first person I would consider a mentor of mine. I never envisioned myself in a backstage capacity in any way, shape, or form. He did, and he’s the reason that I have been where I am now. He’s the first person that called me and said, ‘Hey, do you want to sit in on the creative meetings?’ I said, ‘Okay’, and you know, it kind of blossomed from there and I started learning all the other aspects of producing television, putting it together, why things are the way they are, how we format TV, how we time TV. I learned all that stuff from Jeff. You know, like I said, he saw something in me that I didn’t really know I had in me. I think that was solely based on the fact that he knew that I had a college education. So if any young wrestlers are watching this, get an education.”

His friendship with Satnam Singh:

“I love him as a person. I love him as a professional. Me and him obviously have this bond where we’re both from the same place with the same background. We speak the same language. There’s not many of us in professional wrestling. That connection kind of brings us together right off the bat. We have this connection and he wants to excel at this. He really wants to excel at this and Lethal and I have taken a hand in cultivating his in ring stuff whenever we can. Anytime there’s tag matches with him and Lethal, he hasn’t had a singles match, so we’re getting to that point, but I think we’re getting real close. Anything we show him, anything we tell him, he soaks it up. He utilizes the stuff that we tell him to utilize, hey, do this differently. I didn’t think that would be the case. I’ve worked with other Indian giants in WWE and that was not the case at all. So you know, the experience with him, it’s cool, because I always tell people, ‘Yes, he’s seven foot four. Yes, he’s a giant or whatever we want to call somebody of that stature, and he has size 20 feet, but he’s an athlete.’ That’s the difference between him and anybody else of his size that has gotten into professional wrestling. He’s a legitimate athlete, so anything that we show him or tell him, he pulls it off. I love that and I think that he’s got such a bright future in wrestling. He’s 26.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription