Sonjay Dutt made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics, including his future in the wrestling business and if he will wrestle again. Here are the highlights:

The work he does on an AEW taping:

“Maybe I’ll get in one meal on a TV day, which is good. If I get one meal, I’m good. I’m rocking and rolling. There’s a lot of stuff that needs to be done producing backstage segments, matches, and helping out Tony with whatever he may need. So I guess I wear a lot of hats. So it’s very hard to kind of define my day.”

If he will return to the ring:

“There will be zero chance that I will be returning to the ring. Let’s put it like this. If I was fixed physically, if my body was 100%, that would be something I would consider. But until that happens, there’s no way I’m doing it.”

