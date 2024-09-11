Sonjay Dutt is another in the long list of AEW and ROH talents who have recently gone under the knife for a major operation.

On Tuesday, the pro wrestling veteran surfaced on social media with a statement informing fans that he has undergone a reverse total shoulder replacement.

“After dealing with a myriad of shoulder issues for the better part of the last two decades, I started my journey to get fixed,” Dutt wrote via X. “Last week, I underwent surgery, receiving a reverse total shoulder replacement.”

Dutt added, “Been extremely taxing mentally/physically, but I’m so excited for my future!”