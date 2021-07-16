AEW star Sonny Kiss took to Twitter last night to reminisce on the one-year anniversary of his TNT title matchup with Cody Rhodes on an episode of Dynamite on TNT. Kiss calls the bout a career highlight, then tags Rhodes with a giant heart emoji.

The American Nightmare would respond stating that even Rhodes’ manager, the legendary Arn Anderson, wishes he could have had a match with Kiss. He writes, “Incredibly fun night – you slapped me around a good portion of that match. I remember Arn talking to me afterwards about wishing he had wrestled you in his day.”

See the exchange below.

.@CodyRhodes ❤️ A career highlight for me for sure! 🥳 https://t.co/474yPiLOuj — ♥ Sonny Kiss ♥ (@SonnyKissXO) July 16, 2021

Incredibly fun night – you slapped me around a good portion of that match. I remember Arn talking to me afterwards about wishing he had wrestled you in his day. https://t.co/KNtPtD0iEm — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 16, 2021

Despite a great effort from Kiss Rhodes would go on to win the match and extend his TNT title defense streak before losing to the late Brodie Lee.