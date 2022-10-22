Tonight’s AEW Rampage saw HOOK successfully defend the FTW championship against Ariya Daivari from the Trustbusters, marking yet another victory to extend his undefeated streak.

When the match ended Daivari’s fellow Trustbuster Sonny Kiss took to Twitter to call out HOOK for a match at Full Gear. Kiss writes, “Ugh!!! So not cool! Alright then! That’s IT! Let me at him! Y’all want to #SENDHOOK so bad?! Let me get at him and teach him some respect in front of my home state crowd at #FullGear in Newark, New Jersey! What do you say @TonyKhan @AEW?”