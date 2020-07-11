Sonny Kiss Calls Upcoming Title Match Against Cody A “Once In A Lifetime Opportunity”

AEW star Sonny Kiss took to Twitter to comment on his upcoming TNT championship match against Cody Rhodes, which takes place this Wednesday at the Fight for the Fallen television special on TNT.

Kiss writes, “Opp. of a lifetime for me. Honestly, the jitters have been non-stop since the announcement. Remaining humble is key, but also showing the world who the #ConcreteRose really is – That’s crucial! I’m up against one of the greatest wrestlers in the world so I HAVE to bring it!”

This will be Kiss’ first singles-matchup on Wednesday night since joining the promotion. He’s wrested weekly for AEW’s Youtube episodic DARK. Check it out below.