AEW star Sonny Kiss took to her Twitter this morning to comment on getting booked for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, where the Concrete Rose will be taking on Parker Boudreaux from the Trustbusters in singles-action.

This marks Kiss’ first televised matchup since October of 2020, which was a very quick loss to Kenny Omega in an eliminator tournament. She has been featured a ton of the promotion’s weekly Youtube programs Dark and Dark: Elevation, including a blood feud with her former tag team partner, Joey Janela.

Kiss has had a loyal fanbase calling for her to return to television, and it seems like their voices were finally heard. She writes on Twitter:

“The wait is over! Let’s FN go! your voices were heard & I thank you! The Beautiful Badass is BACK ON TV!”

