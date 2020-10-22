AEW star Sonny Kiss took to Twitter shortly after last night’s episode of Dynamite to comment on his 10-second loss to Kenny Omega in the first round of the eight-man title tournament. The Concrete Rose writes, “Very unexpected night for me. Just a couple of hours notice. Definitely wasn’t prepared. But just stay tuned.”

AEW has also released the full video of the highly revered musical number between superstar MJF and former world champion Chris Jericho from last night’s show. The segment saw the two men arguing over whether MJF should join the Inner Circle, which ended in one of the most bizarre turns in pro-wrestling history. Check it out below.