Sonny Kiss Is Mentally Prepared For Cody, Talks Representing The LGBTQ+ Community, Teaming With Joey Janela and more

AEW star Sonny Kiss spoke to TV Insider to hype tomorrow’s Fight for the Fallen TNT special, where Kiss faces Cody Rhodes for the TNT championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On preparing for the match against Cody:

I’m going into this more mentally prepared more than anything. Usually, I have this fitness regimen. I would dance and go hard trying to keep my body in shape. Here it’s more about the mind because it’s easy to get overwhelmed. You’re thinking about how big this opportunity is. You want to stay balanced. I have been doing a lot of meditation and marinating and letting this opportunity come to me rather than over-analyzing it. I’m still physically preparing for everything Cody has for me. I’m excited.

On working with mentors like Dustin Rhodes and Billy Gunn:

Dustin alongside Billy [Gunn] are two of my mentors. They’ve been keeping me grounded and honing my craft with me. Making me a better performer overall. Working with Dustin is a dream come true. How can it get any better than Dustin as my trainer, my mentor, the one guiding me. He is amazing. He is a legend. Him having my back through everything. Making sure I’m okay. Every time I’m out there and performing, he gives me these pep talks. I’m going to need a big one on Wednesday, Dustin, so if you’re around? He is absolutely amazing.

On remaining positive through all the Cyber-bullying:

I’ve known who I was since maybe five years old. Very, very young. There is really not much anyone can say to deter me from who I am or make me feel less than. I really appreciate the outpouring of support I’ve been getting on social media. There isn’t anything I haven’t heard before. That’s why I can stay positive because I know exactly who I am, and nobody can take that from you once you know who you are. I know I have a group of people looking for ways to respond themselves. So if I show them that I’m strong, they will be able to say, “I can be like Sonny and not care what these people are saying about me.” These people who have 30 followers. They can’t tell me who I am. Tell me that something is wrong with me. They are nobody. I know who I am, and that’s that.

On representing the LGBTQ+ community in the wrestling business:

At first, it’s a hard role to take on. It’s not easy. A lot of people are looking to you for this representation. It’s either sink or swim. You have to really go super hard to prove yourself because you have a whole community on your back in sports entertainment. There is only one you as far as an individual. There are other LGBTQ+ wrestlers out there, but it’s up to us as a whole. We need to make sure we are the backbone.

On teaming with Joey Janela:

Joey and I were supposed to team with each other back in March at the New York show. But due to the climate today, we were unable to do that. We have really good chemistry. It’s authentic. We’ve been together throughout the indies. We’ve traveled 16 to 24 hours together. We’re really good friends. I learned so much from him, thankful to have him by my side. AEW pairing us together was perfect timing. It totally worked. We’re like peanut butter and jelly.

Says Sonny Kiss is how he/she identifies and is not a gimmick: