Sonny Kiss has finished up with AEW.

The Concrete Rose has been with the promotion since it launched back in 2019, and even wrestled at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. Kiss’s profile had been removed from the AEW roster page leading many to believe that she was done.

According to Fightful Select, that thought hsa been confirmed as Rose’s contract officially expired this month. Aside from a few matches like a TNT title bout against Cody Rhodes, Kiss did not appear on AEW television regularly.

