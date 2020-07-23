Sonny Kiss On How Much Money Lucha Underground Stars Made

During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Sonny Kiss revealed the low salaries that wrestlers working for Lucha Underground were being paid. Here’s what he had to say:

It was a nightmare. We were probably maybe making four grand a year. We couldn’t sign anywhere else at all. There were times I couldn’t pay my cellphone bill. I couldn’t contribute to my rent. It was bad.

You can check out the podcast HERE.

Credit: Talk Is Jericho. H/T WrestlingInc.