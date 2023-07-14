Sonny Kiss opens up about not being used much on AEW television.

The 29-year-old star spoke with Matt Cullen of Our Queer Life about her run with the company so far. The first question Kiss would be asked is if her being openly trans-feminine affected her career.

Kind of. There have definitely been some shifts in the booking. It happens naturally. It’s not even always about that. I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I thought sometimes it was about that.

Regarding her lack of television time, Kiss does say that AEW President Tony Khan is a fair boss and that if he didn’t want her in the company in some capacity he would not have hire her in the first place.

I understand why they would say that, but Tony Khan is a very fair boss and is all for equality. When I go back to thinking about that, he hired me, not because I was who I am, but because I’m a damn good wrestler. Obviously, things are going to go through your head all the time. Being a normal human being, we all have these mental health crises. In all actually, if he didn’t want me in the company, I wouldn’t be there.

Kiss later discusses whether or not she is a diversity hire, adding how that may be the case but feels like she earned her job by being a good wrestler.

A small part of keeping our jobs or having jobs is definitely a diversity thing, for sure, but I’m going to that say; AEW in particular is not going to hire you just because you’re that. They’re not going to keep you just because you’re that. It’s great to have, but it’s also great to have them when they have talent and we all do.

You can check out the full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)