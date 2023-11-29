Sonny Kiss gives her thoughts on CM Punk returning to WWE.

The former AEW star and current IMPACT competitor spoke about the Second City Saint during a recent interview with Steve Fall from Wrestling News. Kiss was asked about Punk’s return to WWE and what it could mean for the company after his ten year absence. This is what she had to say.

I haven’t been asked on camera, ever, about CM Punk or even the situation that happened at AEW. Phil has always been super nice to me, as all the EVPs at AEW have as well. That was really cool to see Punk have that return [at WWE Survivor Series]. He’s very polarizing in pro wrestling. Cody said it best, ‘If he can elevate the company, why not?’ He’s been nice to me.

Later, Kiss revealed the first interaction she had with Punk in AEW, and how he was incredibly kind and respectful.

The first day he came to AEW, he pulled me aside and he was just asking me questions. He was just like, ‘I want to be respectful of you. So how do I address you?’ Things like that. He was very kind to me and I think that’s amazing for him. So, good for him. That’s so cool.

