AEW star Sonny Kiss was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, where Kiss discussed a variety of subjects, including a pitch he wanted to make to Tony Khan bout joining the Top Flight tag team. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he wants to pitch being a flight attendant for the Top Flight tag team:

I had an idea, I was going to pitch it to TK [Tony Khan], I wasn’t really sure yet. I was going to pitch…there is Top Flight, this amazing tag team, Dante and Darius (Martin). Darius, I don’t know when his return is, but when he does come back, I was going to pitch to be the ‘fight attendant.’

Thinks it would be an awesome dynamic for the three of them:

I would still wear my gear, but it would be like sexy flight attendant gear. It may sound a little bit cheesy, but it’ll be fun. I think it would be an awesome dynamic with the three of us.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)