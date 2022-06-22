AEW star Sonny Kiss recently joined the Busted Open Radio show for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including how she wants a really good storyline in the promotion, as well as which other top talents she hopes to face. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he would like to face Malakai Black, Scorpio Sky, and Jungle Boy:

“Malakai Black would be great, Jungle Boy, we haven’t really worked much recently, so it would be nice to work with him again, Scorpio Sky, there’s a lot of talented people in the company.”

Says he just wants a storyline that showcases who he is:

“I just want like, a really good storyline and to be able to show everyone who Sonny Kiss really is.”

