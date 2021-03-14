AEW star Sonny Kiss was the latest guest on the Pro Wrestling Junkies Q&A to talk all things pro-wrestling, most notably Kiss’s relationship with Joey Janela and how instrumental Janela has been to her career. Highlights can be found below.

Says Janela has been instrumental to his career:

Joey is super instrumental in my career. He inspires me to go out like a boss because sometimes I can be a little complacent. He always takes me to that next edge. The great part about Joey and I being a team is that we balance each other out. I have this super dorky, cutesy personality and he’s like a rough around the edges kind of guy. We balance each other out and that’s the beauty of us being a tag team. He takes me to that next level and teaming with him has definitely stepped up my career.

How they are normalizing LGBTQ relationships:

The dynamic Joey and I have, it’s something people can relate to and that’s why I love it so much. He’s a cisgender heterosexual male and then you have this gender-fluid person. It’s this awesome dynamite because sometimes people don’t know how to interact because they think the interaction has to be something else. You can just interact how you would normally interact with another human. A lot of people have LGBTQ [friends and family] and they wonder how to interact with them. Just be the same you are with anyone else. That’s what Joey and I are doing, we’re normalizing that friendship and that’s amazing.

