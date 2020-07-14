Sonny Kiss Thanks Fans and LGBTQ Community For Their Support After Receiving Homophobic Remarks

AEW star Sonny Kiss took to Twitter earlier this evening to comment on the recent homophobic slurs thrown at him in the build towards his TNT championship opportunity at this Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen special on TNT.
Kiss begins by thanking fans and the LGTBQ community for their constant support on his pursuit towards becoming a pro-wrestler. He also understands that unfortunately there are a good number of people out there who will continue to spew hatred, but that they “are often feeling more pain and sadness than what they’re inflicting on others.”
— ☀️Sonny Kiss☀️ (@SonnyKissXO) July 13, 2020
WWE’s Renee Young commented on the post with a triple-heart emoji to show her support for Kiss, as well as a number of talents that have worked with Kiss over the years.
❤️❤️❤️
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2020
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury