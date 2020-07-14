Sonny Kiss Thanks Fans and LGBTQ Community For Their Support After Receiving Homophobic Remarks

AEW star Sonny Kiss took to Twitter earlier this evening to comment on the recent homophobic slurs thrown at him in the build towards his TNT championship opportunity at this Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen special on TNT.

Kiss begins by thanking fans and the LGTBQ community for their constant support on his pursuit towards becoming a pro-wrestler. He also understands that unfortunately there are a good number of people out there who will continue to spew hatred, but that they “are often feeling more pain and sadness than what they’re inflicting on others.”

WWE’s Renee Young commented on the post with a triple-heart emoji to show her support for Kiss, as well as a number of talents that have worked with Kiss over the years.