During his appearance on Perched On The Top Rope, Sonny Onoo gave credit to Chris Jericho for helping the cruiserweights get more airtime in WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

[Ultimo Dragon] became one of the guys when I say one of the guys I’m talking about Dean [Malenko], Eddie [Guerrero], Rey Mysterio, and they were the action right? You got to remember, back then, those guys were considered cruiserweights. Storylines for cruiserweights didn’t really start until Chris Jericho started demanding more story background.

