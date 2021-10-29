The legendary Sonny Onoo recently spoke on the Perched On The Top Rope podcast about all things pro-wrestling, which include Onoo revealing how AEW President Tony Khan at one point wanted to bring in Ultimo Dragon for an appearance. Highlights from the interview are below.

Onoo on getting to go to a recent AEW Dynamite:

“I was there in person. 20 plus years later, Yuji got to come back on same network, TNT, that WCW was and not only that, many of the guys, the production crew, many of them were WCW guys, so it was good to see everybody. It gave me the opportunity to go see people who I haven’t seen for 20 years. Many people like Dean Malenko, Arn Anderson, those guys are people working behind the scene on AEW, so it’s great to see those guys.”

Says Tony Khan wanted to bring in Ultimo Dragon at one point:

“Before the AEW started on Turner network, I did get a call directly from Tony Khan. I spoke with him, and he wanted to have Ultimo Dragon on the show or one of their promotional shows in Florida. I forget the name of it, but it was a computer convention type of show. He wanted to know what the details were, but briefly, what I can tell, it was a one-time shot, and he was getting ready to go back to Japan for Dragon Gate, which is a company he started originally in Japan, but he stepped away from it for many years. And that opportunity came at the same time. It was more of a conflict of scheduling.”

