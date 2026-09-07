Sonny Onoo played a significant role in WCW’s relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling before becoming an on-screen manager for many of the international wrestlers appearing for the company.

Speaking with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking, Onoo discussed how a financial dispute led to his involvement with WCW and NJPW, the international talent he wishes WCW could have brought to the United States, and a later WWE approach about managing Kenzo Suzuki.

Sonny Onoo Recalls Helping Repair WCW’s Relationship With NJPW

Onoo said his involvement in professional wrestling began through his longtime friendship with Eric Bischoff. The two knew each other through martial arts before Bischoff asked Onoo to accompany him to Japan as WCW attempted to repair its relationship with NJPW.

According to Onoo, the problem went beyond a simple misunderstanding. He recalled WCW receiving approximately $500,000 from New Japan while failing to provide the talent NJPW expected under the arrangement.

“We took half a million dollars from those people and we didn’t give them anything.”

Onoo said Masa Saito emphasized that New Japan needed someone who could communicate with WCW and provide clear answers quickly. Bischoff responded by making Onoo the point of contact.

“Master Saito at the time said, ‘Hey, we just needed somebody who can communicate and give us a clear answer in a speedy manner.’ And Eric says, ‘Just call Sonny. I’ll make sure that you’ll have your answer within 24 hours.’”

Onoo said rebuilding the partnership required developing trust rather than simply completing individual transactions. As that relationship improved, WCW audiences saw Japanese stars including Jushin Thunder Liger, Koji Kanemoto and Shinjiro Otani, while New Japan received access to WCW names such as Ric Flair, Sting and Randy Savage.

Onoo recalled the financial relationship growing substantially as the partnership developed.

“I think towards the end, I think they were paying us up to a million dollars a year. Can’t complain about that.”

His work behind the scenes eventually led to his WCW television role. With several of the Japanese and Mexican wrestlers unable to deliver English-language promos, Onoo said Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart suggested that he become an on-screen manager.

“Hulk and Jimmy were the ones who suggested that I manage these guys. It was kind of a natural transition.”

Onoo went on to work alongside talent including Último Dragón, Yuji Nagata and other international stars during his WCW run.

Sonny Onoo On Vince Russo And International Talent In WCW

Onoo said his role changed considerably later in WCW’s existence. He attributed the shift to Vince Russo’s arrival and the company’s changing use of international wrestlers.

“It was unfortunate that when Russo came in, he got rid of all the international talent.”

Onoo ultimately became associated with Ernest “The Cat” Miller, which he described as a different role because Miller did not require the same type of mouthpiece that many of the international wrestlers had needed.

Asked whether there were Japanese wrestlers he wished WCW had been able to feature, Onoo singled out Hayabusa.

“It would have been great to bring somebody like Hayabusa here. Ultra high-flying, amazing talent that didn’t get the opportunity in the United States.”

Onoo said company relationships sometimes prevented wrestlers from appearing elsewhere, comparing those limitations to the complications that can still accompany partnerships between promotions today.

WWE Contacted Sonny Onoo About Managing Kenzo Suzuki

Onoo also revealed that another major wrestling opportunity arose after his WCW career ended.

He said WWE contacted him about potentially becoming the manager of Kenzo Suzuki, who wrestled for the company during the mid-2000s.

“I did get a call from WWE, or WWF, and they asked me if I was interested in managing Kenzo Suzuki, who was there. Big guy, pretty good talent.”

The conversation never developed into a completed agreement.

“It just never really got past, ‘Yeah, I’d be interested,’ and never got far down the line.”

Onoo said his businesses and family responsibilities also made returning to a demanding wrestling schedule a much different proposition than it would have been earlier in his life.

“I had my own business, and being on the road, you know, 250 days, pretty tough deal. My kids were growing. So I think I made the right choice being able to stay here and certainly support my wife and being a parent to the kids.”

Looking back at his place in wrestling history, Onoo remains most proud of helping connect international wrestlers with an American audience.

“I played my little part, like you said, with bringing international talent here to American audiences, and that’s it, man. I played a little part. It was great. I had fun.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.