WWE has officially announced the latest class of recruits for its “Next In Line” (NIL) program — and the sons of three wrestling legends are among the newest signees.

As revealed by USA Today, the group includes Brock Rechsteiner (son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner), Jacob Henry (son of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry), and TJ Bullard (son of WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil). Rechsteiner currently plays football at Jacksonville State University. Henry is a dual-sport athlete at the University of Oklahoma, competing in both football and wrestling. Bullard plays football at the University of Central Florida.

In total, twelve new athletes from a variety of collegiate sports have joined the NIL program.

The additional recruits include:

* Madison Kaiser (University of Minnesota) – Hockey

* Garrett Beck (Grand Canyon University) – Lacrosse

* Kerrigan Huynh (University of Central Oklahoma) – Track and Field

* Fatima Katembo (LSU Shreveport) – Basketball

* Bianca Pizano (Michigan State University) – Field Hockey

* Gina Adams (Lynn University) – Basketball

* Hidetora Hanada (Colorado State University) – Football

* Zuriel Jimenez (Columbia University) – Track and Field

* Meghan Walker (University of Nebraska) – Track and Field

WWE’s NIL program was launched to develop collegiate athletes for potential careers in sports entertainment, offering training, resources, and direct pathways to WWE Performance Center opportunities.