Sony Deville Comments On Today’s Kidnapping Situation

WWE superstar Sonya Deville took to Twitter earlier this evening to comment on today’s kidnapping attempt made by 24-year old Phillip A. Thomas, who was arrested by Florida police after breaking into Deville’s home. The former Fire and Desire member thanks the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office for all their hard work, as well as thanking the fans for their constant support since the news broke.
She writes, “Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance.”
Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. 🖤
— Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 17, 2020
You can read more about today's events here.
