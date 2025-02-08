Sonya Deville will be departing WWE later this month.

Deville, who just celebrated her 10 year anniversary with WWE, was hired in 2015 after competing on Tough Enough.

Pwinsider is reporting that Deville will be free to perform anywhere when her contract expires. She will not be under the standard 90 day no compete contract.

Blair Davenport has also been released from WWE.

Davenport was signed to WWE NXT in 2021. She was brought to the SmackDown roster last year.

Davenport and Deville join Cedric Alexander, The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering as names who have been released so far.