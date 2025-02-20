– Sonya Deville has finally broken her silence regarding her unexpected WWE release as part of over ten cuts made by the company earlier this month. The former leader of the Pure Fusion Collective trio with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark released the following video addressing her WWE release.

“I got the call,” Deville recalled. “My contract was not being renewed with the WWE. I got the phone call. We were in the middle of negotiations, so I thought the phone call was going to be middle ground that we met on. An agreement on a contract. It was, ‘We are not renewing your contract.’ I was shocked.”

– WWE has released the complete Penta vs. Grayson Waller match from the February 13, 2025 episode of WWE Main Event, which featured San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle celebrating with the masked star afterwards.

– WWE has signed another pro wrestling icon to a WWE Legends deal.

“Hacksaw”Jim Duggan noted during the latest installment of his podcast, The Hacksaw Hour, the pro wrestling legend announced that he signed a WWE Legends contract recently.

“I just signed a Legends deal with the WWE,” Duggan stated during the show. “Just recently signed the Legends deal. I haven’t signed it for a while, there was a little kind of discrepancy what was going on, but we got it all worked out and was able to sign it. So hopefully the action figures and the games will be coming back out again.”

