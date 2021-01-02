Sonya Deville says she is back home on the WWE SmackDown brand.

As noted, last night’s SmackDown on FOX saw Deville return during a segment where she was shown walking through the backstage area, surprising several Superstars who were looking on. Corey Graves later noted on commentary that she had been reinstated. This was Deville’s first appearance since losing the “No DQ, Loser Leaves WWE” match to Mandy Rose at WWE SummerSlam in August. She had been taking some time off after dealing with the attempted kidnapping incident at her home that same month.

Deville took to Twitter after the show and commented on the return with a simple tweet.

“Daddy’s Home [skull emoji],” she wrote with a backstage photo from the show.

There’s still no word on what WWE has planned for Deville on the blue brand, but we will keep you updated. You can see her full tweet below:

