WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville took place at Sunday’s house show in Pensacola, Florida, at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Flair pinned Morgan with a roll up. Deville was helped to the back by medical staff.

The good news is that the injury is not severe. Instead, she was busted open for a second time in just over a week. She was previously cut open during the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

