Mandy Rose and Liv Morgan were once involved in a wild fight.

At the WWE Performance Center of all places!

During an appearance on CJ Perry’s new Identity Crisis podcast, former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) revealed the full story behind a WWE Performance Center ‘pull-apart promo drill’ that quickly turned into a real wild brawl between Rose and Morgan.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics and tells the full story as she recalls it.

On a worked pull-apart promo drill in WWE developmental leading to a real issue between Liv Morgan and Mandy Rose: “I’m feeling like wind like whiz past my ear and I’m like, yo, they’re really throwing. And then I hear one of them say, ‘What, bitch?’ And then I’m like, ‘Wait, real.'”

On how things escalated quickly: “You could feel the intensity in someone’s body when they’re no longer working. Mandy had Gianna’s hair. Gianna had Mandy’s hair. And they’re screaming at each other and they’re swinging for the fences.”

On how she feels the WWE Performance Center approach to promo training lead to issues like this: “My biggest issue with the Performance Center and their promo classes is that there’s no real acting teachers,” she stated, questioning whether instructors had actual acting experience or proper teaching credentials.”

(H/T to Michael Reichlin and SE Scoops for transcribing the above quotes.)