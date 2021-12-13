WWE star Sonya Deville recently spoke with Popculture.com about a wide range of topics, including Deville’s thoughts on her current on-screen role for the company, and how she is not in a rush to return to action just yet. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she feels really present in her authority role and is in no rush to do anything else:

Um, you know, I’m a fighter born and raised so obviously I love to fight and I love to throw down but a lot of people also don’t know one of my first passions was acting and performing and you know, I used to host a show in L.A. before I got signed so, so talking and using my voice is also something I really get a lot of satisfaction doing and a lot of gratification so I’m just enjoying where I am. I’m not eager or in some sort of rush to be anywhere else. I feel really present in this moment and in this role.

On her feud with Mandy Rose at SummerSlam 2020 and how she is looking forward to teaming with Rose again:

I’m so proud of what we did over — was it two summers ago now? Oh my God, it was last summer [Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville’s feud]. But I’m so proud of what we did with that story. I mean, really we were two, at the time, lower mid-card girls that weren’t getting long matches on TV or anything like that and we took a story and we made it into something awesome and we drew the fans in despite our star power and ranking at the time and we really, I think elevated both our brands in doing so and proved a lot to ourselves and to everybody else and so, that’s something that I’m really proud of and we laid some great groundwork there and then we kind of went our separate ways and life took its course and we got to develop into what we are doing now which we’re both obviously very happy with so, I think that would be a cool full-circle moment one day [teaming with Mandy and winning the tag titles]. I’d definitely never say never to that.

Says that Rose is appreciated in NXT because of her experience on the main roster:

All I hear backstage and all I hear from people over there in NXT is how helpful Mandy [Rose] is and how humble she is and just how great it is to have someone down there with a different perspective and it’s not better or for worse but it’s just she has a different perspective because she was on Monday Night Raw, she was on SmackDown, she’s been on numerous pay-per-views so she has that kind of like… television experience with Raw and SmackDown that’s a little bit different than NXT so, I think it’s really cool that you’ve completely reinvented yourself and completely evolved down there and just taken an opportunity and made lemons into lemonade and it’s just so cool to see and I’m just so proud of you.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)