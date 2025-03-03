TKO Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro described the interest from both WWE and NBCUniversal in renewing their Peacock deal as “keen.”

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Shapiro mentioned that discussions will begin in the next financial quarter regarding the deal, which expires in March 2026. He praised NBCUniversal as a “crazy good partner” and acknowledged that WWE’s presence on Peacock has helped drive subscriber acquisition and retention.

However, Shapiro indicated that while NBCUniversal is eager to renew, WWE might explore other options if a better plan for the brand’s growth and property emerges. He speculated that platforms like Netflix could eventually own WWE content, but emphasized that WWE prefers a single platform for its relatively small package of events, as long as the deal makes sense financially.

Shapiro also provided updates on WWE’s performance and strategy, including strong viewership growth for shows like RAW and NXT. He highlighted the importance of site fees for WWE’s 24 PLEs and UFC PPVs, which they aim to sell over the next few years, following the “F1 strategy on steroids.” He also stated that WWE’s dynamic pricing strategy, paired with fewer house shows, has increased revenue potential. Shapiro downplayed any relief from high ticket prices, mentioning that WWE still has room to optimize revenues.

On the UFC front, Shapiro noted that their goal is to grow the sport with a deal that helps facilitate future growth, rather than just securing the highest immediate payout. He also discussed John Cena’s cultural impact and teased big surprises for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, hinting at a spectacle on par with UFC’s recent event at the Sphere.

Daria Berenato, also known as Sonya Deville in WWE, is considering a return to mixed martial arts (MMA) after being released from WWE. She last competed in amateur MMA in 2015, with her final fight being a loss to Jasmine Pouncy.

Deville, who had a nearly decade-long career in WWE, appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and mentioned that her future in both pro wrestling and MMA is uncertain, with both paths equally appealing to her right now.

Deville expressed that her decision will depend on where her passion lies, saying that her choice will be guided by what feels right for her at this stage of life. Reflecting on her past MMA career, she shared that she was heartbroken when she transitioned to WWE, as she was passionate about fighting and felt she was just getting started in MMA at the age of 21. She said,

“I think the chances of me continuing my wrestling career and the chances of me reigniting my MMA career are about the same right now. I’m in the stage of my life right now where everything is going to be based on what I want and what I feel inside. It’s not for any other reason. So, wherever my passion is the strongest is where I’m going to go.”

She continued, “I was heartbroken when I left MMA for wrestling. I was really messed up about it for probably about a year to two years. I was just getting started, I was fresh, I was 21-years-old, I took three fights, it was going great. Even though the last one was a loss, it was close. I felt good, I was on that journey and I was obsessed with it. I was excited to embark on the WWE journey, but very conflicted because I really, really loved fighting.”

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 1,731,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,736,000 viewers the show did the previous week.

WWE SmackDown pulled in a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is up from the 0.51 demo rating from one week ago.

WWE SmackDown is averaging a 0.455 demo rating and 1,508,000 viewers in 2025 to date.