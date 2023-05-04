Sonya Deville says she is beyond grateful for the support and help she’s received since the attempted kidnapping at her home in August 2020.

As noted, Phillip Thomas II plead guilty to charges of Armed Burglary of a Dwelling, Attempted Armed Kidnapping, Aggravated Stalking with a Weapon, and Criminal Mischief this week. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison with 15 more years of probation. He was given credit for 975 days served in jail. You can click here for full details on the sentence.

In an update, Deville took to Instagram and reacted to Thomas being sent to prison. She thanked the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Tampa Police, the courts, attorneys and others. Deville also said she has more to say on tthe matter, which she feels can help others in similar situations.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out today. After almost 3 years we finally got some closure last week. I am happy and healthy and have amazing people by my side. To say it’s over feels odd but I am beyond grateful for the support and help I received over the past 3 years from HCSO, Tampa PD, to everyone in the courts, attorneys, friends, security and so so many more. I have a lot to say pertaining to this situation which I feel can help a lot of people in similar situations now that the legalities are over. BUT for now thank you [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji],” she wrote.

Thomas was arrested at Deville’s Florida home on August 16, 2020. Prosecutors say he had been planning to kidnap Deville for months, and drove from his South Carolina home to Deville’s home to carry out those plans. Deville saw Thomas in her home, while Mandy Rose was there visiting, so they left and called 911. You can read full details on the kidnapping with information on the bizarre threats Thomas had been sending and more, by clicking here, here, here, and here.

You can see Deville’s full post below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.