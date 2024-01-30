Sonya Deville has been out of action with a torn ACL and will likely be sidelined for a period of 9-12 months.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Deville shared that she is currently involved in filming a movie called ‘DNA Secrets’ in Florida, where she portrays a police officer.

In the interview, Deville talked about the similarities and differences between her experiences on WWE television and acting.

“Obviously, the hustle and bustle, the hurry up and wait, the cameras, the memorization of lines, the having to constantly be ready and on is very similar. I have to say I do like that in filmmaking, you get more than one take. When you’re on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown, it is live-live and that is it.” The story noted “The movie is about an antique store owner who ‘opens a Pandora’s box’ by gifting DNA kits to relatives. Several family members were killed and the store owner realized she could be next on the list. As she gets closer to the truth, she discovers that she is at the center of a situation that has put her entire family in danger.”

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the quotes)