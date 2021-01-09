WWE star Sonya Deville was the latest guest on Talking Smack where the former Fire and Desire member discussed her excitement to be back with the company following her short stint away, and believes 2021 will be her year.

It’s never felt better. It felt like it was never going to happen. A long 4 months off, but you know what, 2021 is going to be the year of Sonya Deville, but also the year of SmackDown. I’m excited about so many things to come for the show and I’m excited to show you guys.

She also revealed to host Kayla Braxton how she hopes to move in to a more managerial role, with the idea being that SmackDown is a strong location for all WWE talents to aim towards.

I think anyone that knows me knows that that’s just a natural fit for my personality and I think it’s just a great kind of duo with Pearce right now. I want to make SmackDown a good place to work, and I want the women to get opportunities. I have a lot of things in store, and I think it’s all going to be positive, moving in the upward direction, and that’s all I’m going to tell you.

You can watch today’s edition of Talking Smack on the WWE Network.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)