Sonya Deville Loses “Loser Leaves” WWE Match at SummerSlam

Sonya Deville lost the “No DQ, Loser Leaves WWE” match to Mandy Rose at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view and per the stipulation, she must leave.
The match was originally announced as a Hair vs. Hair match, but the stipulation was changed on this past Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.
There is some speculation on Deville wanting to take time away from WWE due to the attempted kidnapping at her home last weekend. There’s also speculation that we may see Deville return to TV in the upcoming WWE Draft, on the RAW brand.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s match at The ThunderDome from the Amway Center in Orlando:
The intensity is real.@SonyaDevilleWWE battles @WWE_MandyRose with their CAREERS on the line RIGHT NOW at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/WbwevOHNFi
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 23, 2020
ALL. BUSINESS.@WWE_MandyRose vs. @SonyaDevilleWWE is streaming LIVE RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork … and the loser LEAVES @WWE! #SummerSlam ▶️ https://t.co/mEtFCkYeOf pic.twitter.com/TxqMFzqQ4C
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 23, 2020
We are all witnesses … to a new @WWE_MandyRose. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/H5f1OC2au7
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 23, 2020
Good luck getting out of this, @WWE_MandyRose.#SummerSlam @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/1hBm33Gcwt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 23, 2020
😱 LOOK OUT 😱#SummerSlam @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/As9sz14NSl
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
A triumphant @WWE_MandyRose …
A distraught @SonyaDevilleWWE …
Sonya Deville now has to LEAVE WWE 😳 #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/dpr2yruXva
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
.@WWE_MandyRose is NOT messing around. 😮 No Disqualifications…. Loser Leaves WWE!#SummerSlam @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/2blT4NcdzL
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
OWN THAT CATERPILLAR, @WWE_MandyRose!#SummerSlam @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/nCzJMWr5hV
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
.@WWE_MandyRose is NOT messing around. 😮 No Disqualifications…. Loser Leaves WWE!#SummerSlam @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/2blT4NcdzL
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
Guessing @SonyaDevilleWWE doesn't do well with good-byes ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/sNNUZh98zu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 24, 2020
