Sonya Deville is back.

The WWE star and former women’s tag team champion made her official return to the roster on this evening’s edition of Raw, which took place in the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. PW Insider had reported that Deville was backstage should be back at any point. She confronted Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.

Baszler had been on the shelf since July of 2023, when she tore her ACL. She signed with WWE back in 2015.