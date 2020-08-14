Sonya Deville on Getting the Opportunity To Be on Her Own, Tegan Nox Coming Out to Fans, Her Future Plans

Sonya Deville recently spoke with Phillip Martinez of Newsweek and said she’s using her current WWE storyline to become one of the most talked about Superstars on the SmackDown brand. Deville said she’s finally coming into her own. She said she’s asking for and pitching this opportunity to be on her own for a year or two.

“I feel like I’m finally coming into my own and finally getting to say what I want to say and feel what I want to feel and do what I want to do,” Deville said. “Everything is on Sonya’s terms now and I’m just loving having all that control and power.”

She continued, “This industry is weird and timing is everything. You never know what’s going to happen or never know when things are gonna fall into place, but when you get an opportunity, it’s about making the most out of it, grabbing and running with it. It’s an opportunity that I’ve been asking for and pitching for probably a year or two now, and it finally came to fruition during this time, so I feel like we just took the ball and ran with it.”

Deville reignited the feud with Mandy Rose by attacking her and cutting her hair in a backstage segment two weeks ago. Deville said she’d be up for a Hair vs. Hair match, but she’s ready to move on from Rose and go for the SmackDown Women’s Title, currently held by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley. Deville pointed to how she still has not crossed paths with Bayley and her partner, RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, but that’s good for them because she has plans for when they do meet. Deville believes she will be running the show in just a matter of months.

“I’m going to turn this place upside down,” Deville said. “I’m gonna give this women’s division something that it’s never seen before, something fresh, something new and you’re gonna see the most undeniable dominant champion you’ve ever seen. That’s a promise.”

WWE NXT Superstar Tegan Nox recently said Deville helped her come out to fans, but Deville downplayed her role. Deville did confirm that she spoke with Nox before she made the decision to come out to fans.

“I’m no expert in any of this, all I know is my own journey,” Deville said. “Tegan is this awesome woman and she came to me just to talk about experiences and kind of how my journey was and she was sharing her journey with me, and so it was kind of just a really cool conversation between two friends that eventually, you know, led to her coming out. So, I’m so proud of her and I’m so happy for her.”

