Sonya Deville On Potentially Participating In Raw Underground

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Sonya Deville expressed an interest in taking on Shayna Baszler in Raw Underground. Here’s what she had to say:

I know I’ll end up over there. Uh, it’ll probably end up being me versus Shayna in Underground one of these days and I’d happily give her a little TKO action.

Listen, I’ll face anybody any time, but I’m going after championship gold. So if I have time in my very, very busy and productive schedule to squeeze Shayna in, sure.

