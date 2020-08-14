Sonya Deville On Potentially Participating In Raw Underground

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Sonya Deville expressed an interest in taking on Shayna Baszler in Raw Underground. Here’s what she had to say:
I know I’ll end up over there. Uh, it’ll probably end up being me versus Shayna in Underground one of these days and I’d happily give her a little TKO action.
Listen, I’ll face anybody any time, but I’m going after championship gold. So if I have time in my very, very busy and productive schedule to squeeze Shayna in, sure.
You can read the full interview HERE.
Credit: Sportskeeda.
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- The Big Show On Who He Thinks Are The Toughest Guys In Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman