Sonya Deville On The Need For Uncomfortable Conversations

During her interview with The Mirror, Sonya Deville spoke on the need for people to have uncomfortable conversations surrounding LGBTQ+ issues. Here’s what she had to say:

When I got signed, my coming out story was on national television. It was one of those crazy, surreal moments. The last five years, from the time I came out on Tough Enough to now, has really been a learning process for me and becoming more comfortable with myself. So to know that I went through all those real scary emotions, and a lot of my fans are going through that same kind of stuff right now, and I can be sort of a positive influence or comfort to them knowing that I did it, and they can do it, it means a lot to me.

