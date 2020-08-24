Sonya Deville on Vince McMahon’s Birthday, Deville WWE Roster News, Post-Match Video

WWE has already moved Sonya Deville from the SmackDown roster to the Alumni roster. The move was made earlier this afternoon.

As noted, Deville lost a “No DQ, Loser Leaves WWE” match to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam last night. The match was originally scheduled to be a Hair vs. Hair match, but word is that the match was changed because of the recent attempted kidnapping at Deville’s home as her lawyers recommended that she does not show up to court looking different or anything like that. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that her lawyers did not want her hair cut, which is why WWE changed the stipulation.

There continues to be speculation on Deville returning in the WWE Draft, for a spot on RAW, but that has not been confirmed. Her current WWE status remains up in the air.

As seen above, WWE released post-show footage of Deville responding to a camera man who asked how she was taking the loss to Rose.

“Do not call me that ever again,” Deville said as she shoved the camera man out of the way.

On a related note, Deville took to Twitter this afternoon and wished a Happy 75th Birthday to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the boss man, thank you for believing in me @VinceMcMahon [folded hands emoji] [black heart emoji]”

Happy Birthday to the boss man, thank you for believing in me @VinceMcMahon 🙏🖤 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2020

…. goodbye — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2020

