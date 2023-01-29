Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time.
Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
Post-match, Deville took to social media to share a photo of the cut above her left eye:
I’m a beast! 🩸🩸🩸🩸#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/UNSB5ro0RQ
— Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 29, 2023