Sonya Deville took to Instagram this week to share a new photo with Mandy Rose, their public reunion since the recent feud on WWE SmackDown.

“Nothin can stop us, we all the way up. And Mandy apologized so we good [sunglasses emoji] #webackbitches #besties #resolved,” Deville wrote.

Rose defeated Deville in a No DQ Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam back in August, and has been off TV ever since then. Rose was drafted to RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft this week. Deville remains a member of the WWE Alumni roster, but is still under contract. There is no word yet on when she will be back in action.

You can see Deville’s full post below:

