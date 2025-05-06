Netflix is reporting that WWE RAW garnered 3 million views on April 28, ranking fourth globally and making the top ten in 12 countries. However, viewership was down from the 3.6 million views recorded for the April 21 episode.

Pat McAfee has become a familiar face in WWE, regularly joining commentary teams alongside Michael Cole and carving out a unique presence in the wrestling world. But his journey with the company started with a single, unexpected message.

In an upcoming episode of Stephanie’s Places, McAfee shared the moment that kickstarted it all. He said,

“I got a text from a random number that said, ‘Hey, this is Michael Cole, do you have a minute?’ I thought it was fake. Then he said, ‘We’re looking for somebody to be on the NXT panel.’ They invited me to Louisiana, and I treated it like the greatest day of my life. I’ve been a Pro Bowler, I’ve kicked off a Super Bowl — but getting that call to join the NXT kickoff panel? That might be the best phone call I’ve ever received. From that moment on, it was just, ‘What do you need me for? How can I be a part of this?’”

Daria Berenato, formerly known as Sonya Deville, is set to appear at Invicta FC 62.

On Tuesday, May 6, Berenato announced via social media that she will serve as a guest commentator for the event, which takes place on Friday, May 16 at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.