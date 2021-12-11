Sonya Deville did an interview with Metro to talk about her transition from being an in-ring wrestler to an on-screen authority figure.

It started after she took time off following losing a “Loser Leaves WWE” match to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam in 2020.

“I had an idea and it kind of fell through and it kind of organically transitioned into this. It was actually a conversation with Vince where I was in his office,” Deville recalled. “We were talking about how I was gonna re-debut and I just kind of mentioned to him that I had these three-piece suits that I’d been waiting to wear on TV and that I thought a cool part of my character could be that I rock lady suits and I’m kind of a bad B, and I could be a boss.” “I wasn’t speaking literally,” Deville explained. “But [Vince McMahon] kind of sat there and envisioned what I was saying with the suits. He was like, ‘Do you have one on you?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I have my all-black one but it’s at my hotel.’” “He’s like, ‘We’ll send someone to go get it,’ Deville continued. “Next thing you know, I was walking down the hallway in a three-piece suit. I didn’t know where it was going, and it just organically evolved from there.”

This change in her look eventually led to her making regular appearances on both Raw and SmackDown, which she says is proof of Vince McMahon’s creative skills.